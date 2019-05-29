Historic Building getting a lift in Paristown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tedious process is underway to save a historic building in Louisville’s Paristown neighborhood, as part of a major revitalization of the area.
The Louisville Leather Company Tannery Building on Brent Street was built in 1875.
The four-story building was heavily damaged in floods in 1937 and 1945.
Over the years, the former tannery has shifted and is sagging in the middle.
Before renovations can begin, crews need to carefully lift and level the building.
They’re doing that using several hydraulic jacks, that slowly lift each floor five inches per day. It takes about two days for each floor to reach the proper height.
“We are taking great care in revitalizing Paristown as an authentic place that brings people together to celebrate life, art, and community,” said Steve Smith, managing partner of Paristown.
The full renovation is expected to be finished by Nov. 1.
The building will be the new home for The Cafe, with office space and plans for a future nightclub or other event space.
Developers are aiming to preserve the industrial charm of the building, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000.
Brent Street is currently being repaved with vitrified brick, which was the original material historically used to pave countless Louisville Streets.
“We are committed to maintaining the historic Village of Paristown’s remarkable character,” Smith said. “The restoration of Brent Street and surrounding areas will reflect the authentic charm we want our guests to experience as they explore new restaurants, shopping, public spaces, festivals and events in our little slice of urban heaven."
Outside the building, an atrium will connect to the historic Stoneware & Company building.
The restoration work is part of the city’s effort to revitalize Paristown Pointe.
The project is anchored by Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, a concert venue run by The Kentucky Center that’s set to open July 23.
Brent Street is expected to reopen to traffic in early June 2019.
