How to take advantage of free, fun summer activities that promote learning in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Opportunities for kids to learn and experience news things over the summer months are available for free to Louisville families and some who live in neighboring counties.
The 2019 Cultural Pass includes free, one-time general admission to more than 50 arts and cultural institutions in and around Louisville. They are valid from June 1 to August 10 for children and young adults up to age 21.
Participating Cultural Pass institutions include Frazier History Museum, Rauch Planetarium, Kentucky Derby Museum, Kentucky Science Center, Louisville Zoo, Muhammad Ali Center, Speed Art Museum, Kentucky Shakespeare and many, many more. To see the full list of opportunities, click or tap here.
Louisville residents can sign up here or pick up program materials at any Louisville Free Public Library branch.
A kickoff celebration at the main branch of the library (301 York St.) is Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free, with activities, performance and crafts available for kids.
This year, children living in Floyd County, Clark County, Harrison County and Bullitt County can also participate in Cultural Pass through their local libraries.
Cultural Pass holders who visit five or more venues over the summer will be entered for a chance to win prizes.
Hand-in-hand with the Cultural Pass is the Summer Reading Program, which aims to prevent summer learning loss in Louisville children.
The free, 10-week program offers prizes and incentives for reading. Children from infants through 12th grade can participate.
Completing the program earns kids a pencil pouch and free passes to attractions like the Kentucky Science Center, Squire Boone Caverns and a Louisville Bats baseball game, as well as free McDonald’s ice cream, and more.
Sign up for Summer Reading and get more information by clicking or tapping here, or calling 502-574-1620.
