Kenwood kids learn kindness and compassion, recognized as a National School of Character

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS elementary school is ending the semester on a high note. Kenwood Elementary has been recognized as a National School of Character, they are the only Kentucky school to receive the award.
The moments that shape what type of grown ups the little ones will become, begin as Ms. Vance greets her kindergarteners in the morning.
She allows her students to choose how they want to be greated.
Honored as a 2019 National School of Character, Kenwood Elementary didn’t just fall into the title.
“There were some kids that would try to get attention by like being mean to people and stuff and now those kids are still in my class but they don’t do that anymore,” said 5th grader Braelynn Logsdon.
Logsdon has watched her school become a kinder place in the last few years.
Assistant Principal Katie Williams led the change.
“Three years ago we weren’t ready for this title,” said Williams.
Threading character education into every aspect of the day has changed that.
“Our special area teachers do a character education curriculum,” said Williams. “Every month is a different character trait, so we may have citizenship or compassion or gratitude, self control, determination and during that month all students get a book study and a lesson based on that character trait.”
Their application for the award included data from the past five years. Test scores and suspension rates were taken into consideration.
There was also a site visit that included interviews with teachers and students where they were assessed on the 11 principals of character education.
“Self control is one that, like, means a lot to me because usually it’s hard for me to have self control sometimes,” said 5th grader Javier Ramirez.
Rather than being punitive, teachers try to base everything off these character traits.
“Instead of ‘pick up that trash off the floor,’ a teacher might say ‘that’s not being a good citizen of our classroom, let’s make sure we get the trash off the floor,’” said Williams.
That way of relating has been helpful for Ramirez, especially when it comes to communicating with his siblings after school.
“It helps me understand people more and it helps me be responsible,” said Ramirez.
In the last three years, attendance has increased and so has achievement in math and reading.
Those defining moments, the ones that could make Kenwood kids great citizens in the future, continue with kindergarten teacher Mrs. Crume as she takes her students to lunch.
“This is very important and we need to act with integrity,” said Crume. “Say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to the lunch ladies and use walking feet, clean up after yourselves and...”
Her students respond with “be kind to everyone you meet!”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.