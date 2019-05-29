LMPD searching for alledged bank robber

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is looking for a man accused of robbing a Louisville Bank.
Police say on May 23, a man robbed the PNC Bank, located in the 120 block of S. 4th Street.
The man police are looking for is described as being a black man, between the ages of 25-to-35 years-old, six-foot, three inches tall, and weighing between 175-185 pounds. He’s also described as being bald.
Anyone with information on who this man could be, or where he could be located is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.