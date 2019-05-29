Summer swimming options announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and several other community leaders gathered Wednesday to announce several swimming options.
The YMCA will host 10 community events at the following dates and times:
Southwest YMCA, located at 2801 Fordhaven Road:
- Saturday, June 15th from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 29th from 3:30- 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 13th from 3:30- 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 26th from 5:30- 830 p.m.
- Friday, August 9th from 5:30- 830 p.m.
Downtown YMCA, located at 555 S. Second Street:
- Saturday, June 8th from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 23rd from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 7th from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 21st from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 4th from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Fees to attend the events will be $3 per person 14 years and over and $2 for youth 13 and under.
Vouchers for the summer swim events can be purchased at Metro Parks Administrative Offices, 1297 Trevilian Way, at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center at 201 Reservoir Avenue starting on June 3 or at the YMCA, beginning 30 minutes before the start of the event.
Structured swim programs will also be held at Central High School starting on June 14. Sessions will be held on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m. Group rates will cost $2 per person.
The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center will host daily open community swims starting June 10 from Monday through Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m., Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Normal pricing applies.
Louisville Parks and Recreation is working with TARC to arrange for transportation to these events. For more information about transportation call (502) 574-7275.
Papa John’s CEO Steve Richie said Papa John’s will provide free lunch during the events.
The announcement comes after the decision not to open four community pools this summer due to budget cuts.
