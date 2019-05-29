Man accused of robbery after injuring victim with baseball bat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is charged with robbery after injuring an alleged victim.
According to the arrest report, Robert Roberts, 44, is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat multiple times on the head, hand and back.
The victim was picking up his son at a bus stop when Roberts arrived in a seperate vehicle. Roberts has a child with the victims’ stepdaughter, according to his arrest slip.
After Roberts assaulted the victim, police say he took three cell phones from the victims car, valued over $500.
The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where it was determined that he had a fractured skull along with other injuries.
Roberts was charged with one count of first-degree robbery on Tuesday.
Roberts is locked up in Metro Corrections on a $20,000 bond.
