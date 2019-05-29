Man charged after police say he robbed his own mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with burglary and theft after his mother says she stole from him.
Mathew Yuodis was arrested on Tuesday. Police say on April 19, he stole a television, worth around $300, from his mother’s home. His mother told police she let him stay with her because he had nowhere else to go. The next morning, she said her TV was gone and so was her son.
Then, on April 20, Yuodis broke into his mother’s home through a basement window. His mother told police she heard someone upstairs while she was in the basement cleaning. When she went upstairs she found her purse had been rummaged through and her keys were missing.
Yuodis later returned his mother’s keys to his sister. He also admitted he broke into the home and stole and sold the TV.
Then, on May 8, Yuodis is accused of breaking into another person’s vehicle and stealing their purse, valued at less than $500.
Yuodis is charged with burglary and theft for the first incident involving his mother and theft for the second incident involving another victim.
