Man charged with assaulting LMPD Sgt. appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 20-year-old charged with assaulting an LMPD Seargent appeared in court on Wednesday.
Tayveon Johnson is accused of driving a Kia Optima which struck LMPD Sgt. Kenneth Drury. Officials say on May 19, Johnson drove over Drury’s leg causing multiple compound fractures, then fled the scene.
In court, Johnson’s attorney argued that the bond should be lowered from $100,000. The judge agreed, lowering it to $10,000 full cash, with the condition that if he were to post bond, he should be put on Home Incarceration, or HIP.
Johnson’s attorney argued that Johnson wasn’t a flight risk, saying he has lived in Louisville his entire life and that after he’d learned the police were looking for him, he called his attorney who helped arrange Johnson’s surrender. The judge however, disagreed, saying he was a flight risk.
Johnson is expected back in court on June 7.
The passenger in the vehicle, James Manning, 19, was arrested and charged conspiracy to assault - first degree of a police officer. His bond was set at $100,000. He’s due back in court on May 29.
