MSD rates could rise soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Metropolitan Sewer District will vote on whether or not to increase rates.
MSD officials said the rate increase would help fund wastewater treatment, stormwater management and flood protection under the fiscal year 2020 capital budget.
The MSD board adopted a preliminary resolution to increase the monthly wastewater bill by $3.47 and the monthly storm water bill by $0.68.
“We have shared with the community for some time about the great need to rebuild and restore the dated sewer pipes, water treatment facilities, flood pumping stations and other infrastructure that has outlived its useful life,” MSD executive director Tony Parrott said. “While this budget will not permit us to advance the Critical Repair & Reinvestment Plan as we’ve recommended, we will move some of our highest priority projects forward to continue to maintain the system. It’s a stopgap budget, not a cure-all budget.”
The board is expected to vote on the rate increases at a meeting on July 29.
If approved, the new rates will take effect on Aug. 1.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.