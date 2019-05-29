NBA star Rajon Rondo funds new library at JCPS middle school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Academy at Shawnee officially opened its new middle school library Tuesday thanks to NBA star Rajon Rondo.
Rondo, who is from Louisville and played for UK, came to town for the grand opening.
The Book Bungalow is the work of the Rajon Rondo Foundation.
In the past three weeks, the library has gotten new furniture, new televisions and new books.
The goal is to make it a space where kids want to come to hang out and read.
“My favorite book is ‘Blood Brothers,’” Rondo said at the opening. “It’s a book about Malcom X and Muhammad Ali -- so two of my favorite mentors I probably looked up to. Didn’t know them personally, but reading their books and learning their stories throughout life helped me motivate me to become the man I am today.”
Many of the new books purchased for the library are written by local authors. The foundation donated $20,000 to help make this dream a reality.
