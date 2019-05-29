Neighbor saves dog after storm in Campbell County

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - People in both Clermont and Campbell Counties are cleaning up damage caused by storms that blew through the Tri-State Wednesday morning.
Janet Painter lives on Carthage Road and said the storm lasted only a few minutes.
“I could hear the wind whistling through my windows... the wind and rain, it was just wicked," she said.
Painter said she lost power, but there was no damage to her house. It was a different story for her neighbor.
“I heard her barking. Normally I can see her, I did not see her. When I saw the tree down, I went over and got her down and pulled her house out, so she could get in," she said.
Painter’s neighbor’s dog, Lucy Mae, was outside stuck under a tree.
“When I pulled in I could see that the tree was down. I thought ‘Oh no, the dog.’ And then I walked around the side of the house... my neighbor said she was underneath it," Brian Blair said.
Luckily, they were able to free Lucy Mae. She is doing well - just a little muddy.
The old tree in Blair’s backyard was cracked and twisted by the winds from the fast-moving storm.
He said he will work to clear this mess over the next few days, but said it’s “a miracle” the family dog is OK.
“My wife loves the tree, but it’s just a tree. The dog is fine. The dog is fine. That’s the good news from all of it," Blair said.
The Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe storms into the early evening.
Heavy rainfall will be the primary threat with any storms that develop. However, strong wind gusts, frequent cloud to ground lightning and hail cannot be ruled out.
