Petco foundation presents KHS with $50,000 grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Socitey is getting a boost from the Petco Foundation.
On Wednesday, the Petco Foundation presented KHS with a check for $50,000. The money will be used to hire a cat coordinator, purchase cat kennels, provide veterinary care and increase the number of cats it saves through rural shelter transports.
According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Cats are considered the species most at-risk of euthanasia in many rural county shelters due to overpopulation and lack of local adopters. With the grant from the Petco Foundation, KHSwill help municipal shelters throughout Kentucky save the lives of cats by transporting shelter cats to KHS for adoption and by providing support to shelters so they can reduce the number of cats entering their doors.
Since 1999, the Petco Foundation has invested more than $250 million in lifesaving animal welfare work. With more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, the Petco Foundation helps empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, serve and therapy animals, and other lifesaving initiatives.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.