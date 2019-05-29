Semi hit car, crashed into barn in southern Indiana, 2 hurt

Semi hit car, crashed into barn in southern Indiana, 2 hurt
Crews had to extricate people from both vehicles.
By Becca Gibson and Laurel Mallory | May 29, 2019 at 12:51 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 12:51 AM

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people were hurt, one of them critically, in a crash that sent a semi swirling into a Harrison County barn Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 12:15 p.m. on U.S. 150 near Reisert Road, right on the Harrison/Floyd County line.

The semi hit this car before slamming into the barn. (Source: LTFPD)
The semi hit this car before slamming into the barn. (Source: LTFPD)

A semi collided with a car before slamming into the barn, according to Lafayette Twp. Fire officials.

Emergency crews had to rescue people from both vehicles.

Two people were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital -- one of them by air ambulance.

Officials have not shared the victims’ conditions or names.

The highway was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.