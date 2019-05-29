Semi hit car, crashed into barn in southern Indiana, 2 hurt

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people were hurt, one of them critically, in a crash that sent a semi swirling into a Harrison County barn Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at 12:15 p.m. on U.S. 150 near Reisert Road, right on the Harrison/Floyd County line.
A semi collided with a car before slamming into the barn, according to Lafayette Twp. Fire officials.
Emergency crews had to rescue people from both vehicles.
Two people were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital -- one of them by air ambulance.
Officials have not shared the victims’ conditions or names.
The highway was closed for some time but has since reopened.
