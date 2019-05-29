Man dies following shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 2600 block of Main Street around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
