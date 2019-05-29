Southeast Christian Church expands to seventh location in Prospect

GOSHEN, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest church in the Commonwealth and one of the largest in the nation is expanding to a seventh location.
Southeast Christian Church will host an opening worship service at the brand new River Valley campus on Sunday, June 2. The new River Valley Campus is located at 12650 W Highway 42 in Prospect.
Worship services will be held on Sundays at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and noon every Sunday.
According to Executive Pastor Tim Hester, Mark Berggren will serve as the River Valley Campus pastor. He previously served as the church’s connection pastor at the Crestwood Campus for more than six years before accepting his new role at River Valley.
In addition to River Valley, Southeast Christian Church currently has six other campus locations: Blankenbaker Parkway in Louisville, Crestwood Station in Oldham County, Charlestown New Albany Road in Southern Indiana, Saint Andrews Church Road in Southwest Jefferson County, Oldham Plaza on South First Street in La Grange and North Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown.
“Southeast is one church that meets in seven locations. We’re excited to be part of the community and are grateful for the response we’ve already received. We look forward to loving and caring for the people who live there one at a time,” Senior Pastor Kyle Idleman said in a press release.
