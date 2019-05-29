Two men accused of breaking into a home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been accused of breaking into a home.
Anthony Kippes, 36, and Christopher Whitner, 27, broke into a home on Parthenia Avenue Tuesday, according to an arrest slip.
Police say a witness reported seeing Kippes break the back door and enter the house. She told police that she saw Kippes bring his bike inside and quickly close the door.
Whitner told LMPD he was let into the home by Kippes after he broke a window, thinking the home was vacant.
The homeowner said they were in the process of moving out and were still occupying the residence, but that no one should be in the house. When officials arrived they were provided with a key to the back door.
When police entered, Kippes and Whitner said they were homeless and knew they should not be in the home.
Whitner told police that he took a bag from the house and began to put items in it to take with him when he left.
Both men were charged with second-degree burglary.
