Woman charged with reckless driving after backing over relative at family function

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is charged with reckless driving after police say she intentionally ran over her grandmother-in-law more than once.
Police say Wanda Henderson, 44, was at Shawnee Park for a family function when she and her husband began arguing. According to Henderson’s arrest slip, Henderson’s grandmother-in-law, 72, tried to break up the argument, and that’s when Henderson got into a car and ran over the victim two times.
The victim lost consciousness when she hit the pavement, after being hit by the car, police say. She suffered pain, abrasions, bruising and a large contusion to her head.
Police say Henderson sped off after running over her grandmother-in-law and then hit another car an adult and two children in it. The driver suffered back pain, one child experienced face and jaw pain, while the other came out with minor face injuries.
After that accident, Henderson’s arrest report says she got out of her vehicle and attempted to flee, but witnesses kept her in the area. Henderson told LMPD that she was “sorry,” while she laid on the ground outside of her car. She also said people were trying to attack her before she jumped in her car to leave.
Henderson was charged with second-degree assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene and not aiding to those injured, and failure to provide insurance. Officals were unable to locate insureance for Henderson at the time.
Henderson is locked up in Metro Corrections on a $7,500 bond.
