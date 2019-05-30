ALERT DAY: Another round of strong to severe storms today

- TODAY (5/30)
- Midday: Heavy rain brings flash flooding potential
- This afternoon: Stronger to briefly severe storms mainly south of Louisville
A line of showers and storms builds into the region around mid-morning. Lightning, heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds are the main concern. The heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in some areas, especially those that saw heavy rain yesterday.
The showers and storms continue into the afternoon, fading as the afternoon progresses.
Some more scattered showers and storms pop late this afternoon through tonight as a cold front pushes through. Today's clouds and rain will limit highs to the upper 70s and low 80s.
Scattered showers and storms will once again be across the region early Friday morning and Friday afternoon. Friday's highs max out near 80°.
Rain chances increase yet again late Saturday into Sunday.
TODAY (ALERT DAY): Midday storms (70%); PM strong to briefly severe storms mainly south of Louisville (30%); HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms (30%); Mostly Cloudy; LOW: 64°
FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered storms (30%); Partly Sunny; HIGH: 80°
