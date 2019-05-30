Brad Calipari Enters Transfer Portal

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - It looks like Brad Calipari is leaving his father, John Calipari’s side at the University of Kentucky. On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Brad has entered the transfer portal.
Brad Calipari redshirted last season, which was his junior year. He is on track to graduate in three years, so he will be able to play immediately. In his two seasons at UK, Calipari played sparingly, scoring 11 total points while appearing in 27 games.
