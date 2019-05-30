Education Commissioner: It’ll take more than money to make changes in public schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis spoke to Rotary Club members at their May meeting Thursday afternoon about education in the state.
“As a state, we have a lot to be proud of with our public education system, but we have some significant challenges ahead of us,” Lewis said.
Part of his speech was on free education in the state, and how it is not utilized as much as it could be.
“Too much of our conversation has revolved around, frankly, excuses about what we can’t do because we don’t have resources,” Lewis said. “Yes, we need additional resources and yes, there’s a whole lot we can be doing with the resources that have been allocated.”
But, opportunities don’t start and end with money, Lewis said. He added that he wants equity as more of a priority in public schools.
“It takes direct engagement and participation with clubs like the Rotary Club,” Lewis said. “It also takes folks like the people in this room to engage in the policy-making process, because a lot of the changes that we’re talking about, that are needed to create a more equitable system, they will require policy change.”
