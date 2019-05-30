Former Kentucky teacher accused of sending explicit photo, video to former student

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Madison County teacher was arrested, accused of sending an explicit photo and an explicit video to a former student.
Arrest records show Jordan Chapman, who taught at Madison Southern from 2015-2018, sent multiple pictures and a video exposing his genitals to a 17-year-old.
Chapman was no longer employed at Madison County Schools when Kentucky State Police troopers said he committed the crimes in December. Grayson County Schools confirmed Chapman was employed at that district from July 2018 until February 2019 as a high school teacher.
Chapman was arrested Wednesday and released from the Madison County Detention Center on a $1,000 cash bond under the conditions that he can’t contact the 17-year-old or that juvenile’s home or school.
