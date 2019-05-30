Grand jury indicts Louisville attorney accused of ripping off clients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once the subject of a WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigation, a local attorney has been indicted following accusations that he ripped off his own clients.
Andrew Clooney is now facing more than 30 charges involving multiple victims from different states. His wife and another employee at his Louisville office also are facing charges.
WAVE 3 News previously reported on several lawsuits filed against Clooney by attorney Alex White, accusing him of stealing $500,000. At least one of the lawsuits also claimed the signatures on a form and multiple checks had been faked.
Clooney was blamed for settling insurance claims on behalf of his clients, not alerting them about the settlement, then pocketing the money.
In April, one month after the WAVE 3 News story and after receiving multiple complaints dating back to 2017 to the Kentucky Bar Association, Clooney’s license to practice law was suspended by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
According to the court filings, the Supreme Court had repeatedly asked Clooney to file a response to the allegations. That hasn’t happened.
The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office told WAVE 3 News there was a large amount of paperwork associated with the case. On Thursday, the grand jury came back with an indictment.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.