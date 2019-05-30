Inmate escapes from NKY jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Police in northern Kentucky are looking for an escaped inmate.
The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Facebook page says Jerry Iles, 57, escaped from the Campbell County Detention Center on May 23.
They say Iles was serving a seven-year sentence for second degree burglary in Kenton County.
His last known address was on 5th Street in Newport and they also say that records indicate he has a significant number of family members living in Covington.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.
