Law-enforcement officers honored following fundraising sting

(WAVE) - Three local law enforcement officers were honored for their work to stop a fundraising scheme.
Special agents John Ely and Jeff Ehringer from the U.S. Secret Service, and Maj. Donnie Bowyer from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were recognized at a ceremony Thursday.
They busted four people accused of stealing more than $125,000 from donors who thought they were helping military veterans.
Investigators said the suspects collected money from more than 1,000 people and businesses.
“The defendants have been ordered to pay restitution,” U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said. “What they did with much of the money was spend it on drugs. So they stole money intended for veterans and spent it on drugs. I mean how bad can that be?”
Two of the fraud suspects were sentenced to five years and three years in prison. The other two have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
