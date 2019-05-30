Louisville cat cafe celebrates success, asks for your vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Purrfect Day Cat Cafe on Bardstown Road has been wildly successful since it opened in August.
The goal was to adopt 300 cats in the first year. But in just 10 months, they’ve found homes for 932 cats.
The cafe works with the Kentucky Humane Society shelters to place cats and kittens.
During this wave of success, there’s a chance to win $5,000 for KHS in an online contest, but they need the public’s help.
Kimmy, from the Purrfect Day Cat Cafe, taught the kittens how to high five. Her video was chosen as a finalist in a contest by well-known cat whisperer Jackson Galaxy, host of “My Cat from Hell.”
Click or tap here to vote for Louisville’s cat cafe.
Voting ends June 2 and the top three videos will win a grant for their shelter.
