Man accused of burglarizing four homes within a mile of each other

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of burglarizing four homes in May.
According to his arrest slip, Perry Caldwell Jr., 48, was arrested on May 25 after he was seen on surveillance taking items from three homes.
Police said on May 1, Caldwell stole office items from a home om South 26th Street that were valued over $1,600.
On May 22 he struck again on South 26th Street. This time stealing items valued over $200.
Two days later, on South 28th Street police said Caldwell stole from another home. LMPD said he took several TVs that are valued around $1,300.
Caldwell was charged with a fourth burglary on May 29. In this instance, Caldwell robbed a home on South 25th Street and took items valued over $500, officials said.
Caldwell was charged four counts of burglary.
