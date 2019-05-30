Man busted in underage sex sting got Kentucky deputy job 12 years later

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - In 2006, a 21-year-old man named Anthony Phillips was busted in a sex sting similar to what millions of television watchers would see on the once-popular show "To Catch a Predator."
However, late last year, he was brought on to work as a deputy in the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office. Phillips was fired May 4, but WAVE 3 News has looked into how and why he was hired in the first place.
Breckenridge County Sheriff Todd Pate said he didn’t want to kick someone while he was down, adding that Phillips has been through enough. Phillips’ personal and court records state what happened.
In 2006, he was arrested in Flagler Beach, Fla., after he was busted in an underage sex sting. That sting was organized by the group Perverted Justice, which worked with law enforcement for stings on "To Catch a Predator.” The group made public Phillips’ name and conversations he had with a person posing as an underage girl.
At age 21, he was charged with six sexual-related felonies, but eventually pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and received probation. In November 2018, Phillips became a deputy with the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office.
Pate said Phillips got the job because he pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, not felonies. Pate would not say if he was let go because of the sting, but in Phillips’ termination letter, Pate said letting him go was a tough decision, but due to Phillips’ polygraph results and information Phillips didn’t share with the department, Pate said he was left with no choice.
Phillips was let go from the department on May 4, and picked up his final check two days later.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.