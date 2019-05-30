Man shot, killed in Portland identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday has been identified.
Wesley Holt Sr., 36, was shot in the 2600 block of Main Street around 11:45 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.
Holt was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.