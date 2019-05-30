Middletown, Fern Creek library branches closing due to budget shortfall

“Last month, the Mayor announced his intention to close the Middletown and Fern Creek Libraries in Fiscal Year 2020. We are opposed to this decision and are actively working to reverse this decision. The Fern Creek and Middletown Libraries are two of the most used library branches in terms of attendance and books checked out despite their poor state and smaller size. Since the Mayor’s announcement was made, members of the Metro Council as well as groups supporting our libraries are rallying for continued funding of these libraries as well as Saturday hours for many of our branches.