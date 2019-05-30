National Sheriff’s Association, Miss Kentucky competition come back to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seeing Louisville with new eyes. That’s what a lot of visitors are doing these days with so many new attractions, hotels and the updated Kentucky International Convention Center downtown.
The new digs will bring new events this summer and are also bringing some conventions back.
Tourism officials said it’s great for the Louisville economy. Some events and conventions that have been gone for more than a decade, or have been held in other Kentucky cities for years, are now choosing Louisville.
“If you look at the months from June through August this year, we’re expecting $131 million in economic impact,” Zack Davis, with the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said of the upcoming events.
That’s a lot of summer cash, helped by 2,500 new hotel rooms in the past 18 months and 2,000 more planned.
What conventions are high on the list? The National Sheriff’s Association Summer Conference, that was last held in Louisville in 2005, is back this year.
“Were expecting about 4,000 people for that one,” Davis said.
Jefferson and Oldham County sheriffs helped sell the city to sheriff’s departments in a recent video of attractions and walkability.
And after 25 years in Lexington, the Miss Kentucky and Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship program and its 53 candidates and their families are packing for the Derby City.
“We’ve got to move the program back home,” Executive Director Dr. Ashley Anderson said.
Events will take place around the city at spots like Fourth Street Live! and at the Brown Theatre all next week.
“The young ladies and the experience they’re going to have over the eight days that we have them in Louisville is just going to be top notch,” Anderson said.
Tickets for the Miss Kentucky and Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen programs are available at the Brown Theatre Box Office and online.
Another big event?
“We are super excited to host the Connect Marketplace,” Davis said. “We’re only hosting the event because of the renovated convention center and our hotel growth.”
The Connect Marketplace will bring 1,300 meeting and event planners and organizers to the city.
Those visitors, bringing in Michael Phelps and John Cena as speakers, will decide if Louisville should host their events in the future.
Tourism leaders hope new downtown bourbon distillery attractions will combine with classics like Slugger Museum to be a big hit.
“Convention attendees only have a few hours to come and experience this very authentic scene and we are one of the only destinations in the country that can talk about new attraction growth,” Davis said.
Davis said the Skills USA Convention will also be back this summer and reoccurring events like Forecastle continue to bring new visitors to town.
