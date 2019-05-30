Nwora returns to UofL, Montgomery to UK, on NBA Draft decision day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Great news for UofL and UK fans on the final day for college underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA Draft.
The Cards news came just before 10 p.m. when leading scorer and rebounder Jordan Nwora announced that he is coming back to Louisville.
The Cats news came late this afternoon when E.J. Montgomery pulled his name out of the draft, and will instead return to Kentucky for his sophomore season.
Nwora’s agent, Bill Duffy, held a pro day on Tuesday and the feedback from that was expected to greatly influence Nwora’s decision. He was invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, but was unable to participate in drills there, because of a minor calf injury.
He started 29 of the Cards 34 games in 2018-19, averaging 17 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game. The 6′7″ sophomore also led the team with 77 three-pointers. He shot 37.4 % from three.
Montgomery started 10 games as a freshman. He averaged 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, and was third on the team with 38 blocked shots.
“I got to compete against the best of the best everyday in practice. We had a good season on the court because of our love for the grind. I’m proud of what we accomplished together. BBN, I’m back, year two,” Montgomery in a social media release.
UofL and UK are expected to start the season ranked in the top five in the nation.
