Officers to receive award for fraud scheme investigation

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Three officers who worked to solve a fraud case where people were posing as fundraisers for America’s veterans and their families will be awarded Thursday.
U.S. Secret Service Senior Special Agent John Ely, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Donnie Bowyer and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Jeff Ehringer will be awarded the Unites States Attorney’s Award for their investigation which led to the arrests of four suspects.
The investigation found James Linville, Thomas Johnson, Joanie Watson and Amy Bennett stole more than $125,000 in the scheme.
Ely, Bowyer and Ehringer will be honored at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
