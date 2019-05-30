Police: Man stole vehicle later found with stolen items inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
Durane Massey Jr., 19, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having a stolen car in his possession, as well as several other items.
On March 28, police discovered that Massey had stolen a vehicle, and the miscellaneous items in it were later determined to have been stolen as well, perhaps in other crimes allegedly committed by Massey. Police said the vehicle’s owner found the stolen items when the car was returned. That victim then turned those items over to detectives.
Massey told police that someone else was with him when he stole the car.
The stolen items found in the car included tax documents, two pair of pants, a Ford company ID card, a work nametag, a Sam’s Club membership card and two checkbooks.
Officials said the total value of the theft is $1,065.
Massey was charged with five counts of stolen property and one count of theft. His court records show he currently faces a total of nearly 20 charges, including previous crimes, and his next court date has been set for June 10. Until then, he’s being held on $27,500 cash bond.
