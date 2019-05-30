StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Rest of today: T-storms will move in form the south west along with blobs of heavy rain. Flash flood risk isn’t overly high but it can take place in localized areas. So we want to make sure you are aware of this if you have travel plans around the area today. Rainfall rates will be intense so that can certainly cause issues. In addition, there is a risk for a few stronger cells to our southeast this afternoon/early evening. They will indeed be isolated but perhaps nearing severe limits on wind/hail. We will keep an eye on that.