StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Just a few more rounds of t-storms before we get a nice break in our weather from the rain chances but also from the heat as of late.
Rest of today: T-storms will move in form the south west along with blobs of heavy rain. Flash flood risk isn’t overly high but it can take place in localized areas. So we want to make sure you are aware of this if you have travel plans around the area today. Rainfall rates will be intense so that can certainly cause issues. In addition, there is a risk for a few stronger cells to our southeast this afternoon/early evening. They will indeed be isolated but perhaps nearing severe limits on wind/hail. We will keep an eye on that.
Friday: T-storm chance is spotty and mainly afternoon/evening.
Saturday: Morning fog, then a risk for an afternoon shower but the main downpour risk will be late night.
Sunday: Risk for downpours through about mid-afternoon then drier/less humid air flows in.
That will set the stage for highs in the 70s and low 80s and lows at night into the 50s. This would mainly take place Monday and Tuesday.
Not a bad change coming our way.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.