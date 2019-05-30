Students sign to start career straight out of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Southern High School were celebrated Thursday for taking their skilled trade training and turning it into a career.
Just like an athlete would sign a scholarship to play in college, these students signed with local businesses with a promise of a job.
Senior Tyler Edwards is excited to get to work with Kenworth of Louisville - Palmer Trucks.
"Just like a doctor, you need a doctor to stay alive, you need a mechanic to keep things running," Edwards said. "I'm going to always have a job no matter where I go, so it's something that I'm always going to have in my brain because it's something that you can't take away from me."
Kenworth's representatives mirrored his excitement.
"We were very lucky with Tyler," Kenworth of Louisville General Manager John Yehl said. "Everything that you buy, everything that you own, everything that you touch is delivered by a truck. It's an industry that's going to be here for a long time."
Yehl said they have more job openings than they can fill, and that's not changing.
Some of the local business partners say they have already signed up to do this partnership again next year with JCPS and Academy Louisville.
