WAVE Country playground now entertaining children in Belize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A playground that was popular in WAVE Country is being used by children living in severe poverty in Belize.
Back in March of 2019, Brown Park in St. Matthews received a new pavilion, restrooms, and a playground as part of a $500,000 project. Instead of throwing the old playground equipment away, it was donated.
E-Z Construction and Hand and Hand ministries worked together to take apart and send the equipment to Belize. The organizations say the kids are living in severe poverty and the little things make all the difference.
Abel Bargars, the director of Operations in Belize, said “I cannot begin to describe the happiness I felt seeing our children…playing on the playground this morning. The smiles on the faces of the children are simply golden.”
