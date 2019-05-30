Woman arrested months after stabbing in Kroger parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman stabbed another woman before stealing her purse, according to Louisville Metro police.
Nicole Tyler approached another woman in the Kroger parking lot located at 4211 South Third Street on Sept. 26 and demanded the victim hand over her purse, according to an arrest slip.
When the victim refused to give Tyler the purse, she shoved the woman before stabbing her in the stomach with a knife. Tyler then took the victims purse before leaving the parking lot.
Tyler was charged with first-degree robbery on Wednesday. Police said she admitted to robbing and stabbing the victim.
