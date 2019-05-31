Beer, Here! SEC lifts alcohol ban at sporting events; UK president reacts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto said Friday he supports the SEC’s decision to lift its alcohol ban at sporting events.
League executives are attending spring meetings in Florida this week.
“Under this revised policy, each institution in the Conference now has the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues, subject to certain Conference-wide alcohol management expectations,” the SEC said in a statement posted on its website.
Capilouto issued a statement a short time later:
“The SEC has taken the right approach to this important issue by deferring to the individual, member institutions to make decisions about what is in the best interests of each university, their programs, and their fans. Led by Director (Mitch) Barnhart, UK will take the next several months to consider this issue. We will, as always, seek to do what is right for the University, our student-athletes, and the experience and safety of our fans.”
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the topic of game-day alcohol sales “has been a source of considerable” debate among league officials in recent years.
“As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas,” he said in the SEC statement. “We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”
