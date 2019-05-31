Boxing club helps combat Parkinson’s disease

The Rock Steady class is designed for people with Parkinson's.
By Taylor Durden | May 30, 2019 at 11:01 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 11:01 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three days a week, you’ll find about a dozen people at CORE Combat Sports training for a fight. The fight, however, is not against another boxer, but with a disease.

“Parkinson's wants to seize you up. It just wants to crumple you in,” Holly Cooper said.

Cooper was diagnosed in August 2015.

“I only had a thumb tremor at that point and was just floored when I got the diagnosis,” Cooper said.

Three times a week, you’ll find her tightening the straps of her boxing gloves to continue the fight against the disease.

CORE Combat Sports leads a Rock Steady Boxing class, designed to help Parkinson’s patients with their coordination and overall well-being.

