Boxing club helps combat Parkinson’s disease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three days a week, you’ll find about a dozen people at CORE Combat Sports training for a fight. The fight, however, is not against another boxer, but with a disease.
“Parkinson's wants to seize you up. It just wants to crumple you in,” Holly Cooper said.
Cooper was diagnosed in August 2015.
“I only had a thumb tremor at that point and was just floored when I got the diagnosis,” Cooper said.
Three times a week, you’ll find her tightening the straps of her boxing gloves to continue the fight against the disease.
CORE Combat Sports leads a Rock Steady Boxing class, designed to help Parkinson’s patients with their coordination and overall well-being.
For more information about Rock Steady Boxing, or to find a class, click or tap here.
