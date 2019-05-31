Cards Ready to Open Regional Play Against UIC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once again, the University of Louisville baseball team is getting set to host the NCAA Regional. The Cards are the seven seed in the tournament, but the #1 seed at Jim Patterson Stadium this weekend. They open play on Friday night at six against Illinois-Chicago.
U of L is hoping the offense returns after struggling in the ACC Tournament last weekend. The Cards lost their first two games, and were eliminated from the tournament. In those two games, U of L was outscored by a combined 12-2. Head coach, Dan McDonnell says coming back home will be good for his club. "Offensively, it's nice to get home and get back to a routine. We feel really good. I mean, we wouldn't be in this position if our offense didn't produce this year," said McDonnell. The players themselves are excited to open NCAA Tournament play at home. ": I think anybody can say that playing on your home turf for a regional, or anytime in the post season is good. It means a lot," said first baseman, Logan Wyatt.
U of L baseball has become a national power since head coach, Dan McDonnell took over the program back in 2006. As the Cards begin their run at a fifth trip to the College World Series on Friday night, McDonnell says the goal has never changed...make it back to Omaha. “Like I tell the kids, I played in the College World Series. So, for me when I got into coaching, not like I had all the answers, but I had that fire inside of me. What it was like to play in the College World Series, and I’ll be darned if I can’t help these kids get there as a coach,” said McDonnell.
