Cards Ready to Open Regional Play Against UIC

U of L is hoping the offense returns after struggling in the ACC Tournament last weekend. The Cards lost their first two games, and were eliminated from the tournament. In those two games, U of L was outscored by a combined 12-2. Head coach, Dan McDonnell says coming back home will be good for his club. "Offensively, it's nice to get home and get back to a routine. We feel really good. I mean, we wouldn't be in this position if our offense didn't produce this year," said McDonnell. The players themselves are excited to open NCAA Tournament play at home. ": I think anybody can say that playing on your home turf for a regional, or anytime in the post season is good. It means a lot," said first baseman, Logan Wyatt.