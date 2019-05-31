FORECAST: Drier, cooler, less humid by end of weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The disturbance pinwheeling through Eastern Kentucky as of this writing is making a mess out of areas east of I-75 while leaving us with just a few spotty downpours.
These downpours will fade with the setting sun, leaving us dry and mostly clear overnight. Some patchy fog is possible early Saturday morning as winds calm down, especially in those areas that saw rain today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a tiny pop-up storm chance Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, but a more significant front passing through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning will bring additional scattered showers and storms through, with the highest chance being in Southern Indiana.
By the time most are awake Sunday morning we’ll be dry with a noticeable drop in humidity taking place through the afternoon. Sunday is certainly the pick of the weekend with the humidity drop and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
We’ll keep it dry until a cold front sags south and sits over us mid next week, prompting multiple days of scattered storm chances and a return to higher humidity.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog; LOW: 64°
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated PM shower (20%). HIGH: 86°
SUNDAY: Early morning showers, storms (30%); drier by daybreak (20%); Partly sunny with lower humidity by afternoon. HIGH: 80° LOW: 67°
