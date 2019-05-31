FORECAST: Drier, cooler, less humid by end of weekend

These downpours will fade with the setting sun, leaving us dry and mostly clear overnight. Some patchy fog is possible early Saturday morning as winds calm down, especially in those areas that saw rain today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a tiny pop-up storm chance Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, but a more significant front passing through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning will bring additional scattered showers and storms through, with the highest chance being in Southern Indiana.