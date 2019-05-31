FORECAST: Scattered storm chances through the weekend

- AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible
Isolated light showers will continue through the morning before scattered thunderstorms pop during the afternoon. Afternoon highs once again max out near 80°.
Tonight skies clear helping to form patchy fog by early Saturday morning. After waking up to the 60s Saturday morning, temperatures jump into the low 80s for the afternoon.
Isolated showers can be expected Saturday afternoon before rain chances increase Saturday night into early Sunday.
Sunday's cold front drives highs into the 70s to start next week while high pressure keeps us dry through Tuesday.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog; Partly sunny; Scattered showers & thunderstorms, mainly east of I-65 afternoon (30%); HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; Patchy fog late; LOW: 64°
SATURDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms (20%); Scattered storms overnight into Sunday (40%); HIGH: 84°
SUNDAY: Scattered showers ending early (30%); Partly sunny; HIGH: 80°
