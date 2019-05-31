GLI celebrates success of Academies of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Academies of Louisville program prepares students with Jefferson County Public Schools for the workforce before they even graduate.
Thursday night, the district and Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) celebrated the success of the program.
Through the Academies of Louisville, students can earn college credits, industry certifications and get real work experience.
One PRP student has been learning about nursing and the medical field.
“I help the nurse’s aides, help the nurses, assist with bed baths, assist with vital signs, do whatever they need me to do,” Mautrice Jones, a senior at PRP, explained. “And actually this year I just got hired on as an actual aide, PRN at TCU Audubon.”
The Academies of Louisville launched in fall 2017. The program is available in 15 JCPS high schools.
