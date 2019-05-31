IU Happy to Open Regional Play Close to Home

The Hoosiers practiced inside on Thursday afternoon due to rain. IU is very familiar with Patterson Stadium, they play the Cards at the stadium every other year. Mercer says his team is fortunate to be playing so close to home. “The guys having played here quite a bit and having coached here several times you have a feel for it. For the most part, plays like our home field does. Similar turf. Similar set up,” said Mercer. Pitcher, Pauly Milito is hoping the IU faithful can make the trip down I-65 and invade Jim Patterson Stadium if they end up taking on the host. “Yeah, it’s pretty cool. I’m just hoping that our fans can make it all the way down here, and kinda break the home field advantage if we were to play Louisville,” said Milito.