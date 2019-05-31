JCPS staff makes the most of makeup days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools’ summer break was supposed to begin Friday.
While educators rallied in Frankfort over the legislative session, more than 100,000 JCPS students were kept out of school due to sickouts. That delayed the start of summer vacation by six days.
Principal Nicole Adell at Newburg Middle School is making the most of the extra time, keeping her students engaged with fun, end of the year activities.
“Here’s the deal, we have a few extra days so you can either be positive and approach it in a way where it lets us engage our kids with some really interesting, fun activities, or you can drive yourself crazy,” Adell said. “We’re not going to drive ourselves crazy.”
It’s all how you look at it for local business owner Wayne Madison, too. He’s the owner of Dairy Del, which is close to Shelby Traditional Academy. It’s on the way home for many students.
”Typically it’s a little bit slower when school is over because we’re not in the traffic in the kids going to school and the parents dropping them off and all that,” Madison said.
While he’s enjoying the extra foot traffic, there’s also a flip side. Madison said the makeup days have caused some schedule changes for his teenage employees.
“We have a lot of kids in high school,” Madison said. “One of the things with the laws, the kids that are 15-years-old can’t work until school is out, longer hours. So basically, when school’s out they get to work longer and later at night so that’s one thing we look forward to.”
The last day for Oldham and Hardin county school districts was also pushed back. They finished on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.