Jeffersonville residents still recovering from house explosion

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since a Jeffersonville neighborhood was blown apart by a gas explosion, taking the life of one person and injuring three others.
Eight homes remain condemned and a portion of Assembly Road is still closed off to the public.
Jeffersonville Fire is still investigating, along with insurance companies. Jeffersonville Fire will release their findings soon. But families are still trying to recover and relocate.
“It’s surreal, it’s hard to take in,” Kendall Browning, a resident still unable to return home, said. “I’m just kind of going with the flow on it. It’s all I can do.”
It’s a waiting game for Browning and his family.
“I’m not allowed in my house,” Browning said. “It says I’m legally not allowed in there until its structurally sound. It’s all boarded up. The front door blew in and all the windows are broke downstairs. There’s still things I need to get. There’s a truck in that garage I can’t get out and I really need to get to that truck.”
In the meantime, he waits to hear if his home of eight years is officially condemned and if his insurance company will cover any of the costs.
“It’s a little bit stressful, that wondering and waiting,” he said.
The Brownings have been staying with family in the meantime. They consider themselves lucky. Browning was remodeling and not living in the home at the time of the explosion.
“Most of the stuff I worked on is gone from the percussion of the explosion,” he said. “It popped the toilet apart upstairs and water shot everywhere and it fell in from two places in the ceiling. It collapsed into the downstairs. There’s a lot of cracks and structural issues. I’m not really sure what all of it is.”
The enduring trauma and questioning what’s next has brought the families closer than just the usual neighborly wave, Browning said.
“A lot of people are kind of misplaced and they don’t know where they’re at or where they’re going,” he said.
But Browning said his experiences are nothing compared to the one family who has taken on the most suffering.
“I mainly think about Janet Phillips and Billy Phillips,” Browning said. “He passed away from the explosion and she was burned pretty badly. Her life has obviously been turned upside down. That’s worse than what I’ve had to deal with. My heart goes out to them and I wish them the best.”
Neighbors and officials that have spoken with Janet Phillips’ family said she’s still in critical condition but is stable and doing better. There’s a Facebook fundraiser set up to help her with costs. Click or tap here to donate.
