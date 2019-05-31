Locals say possible recycling changes could hinder businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From pools to libraries and now recycling, rounds of possible changes and cuts are part of the domino effect of Louisville’s budget crisis.
The latest idea is to cut down on recycling pickup from a weekly service, to bi-weekly.
Public Works Director Keith Hackett said the change could save $310,000. However, community members and local business owners said at the end of the day, we are losing more when it comes to the health and the mindset of our city.
"Recycling cut back is kind of scary,” Safai Coffee Shop manager Shelby Hayes-Murray said.
The Safai Coffee shop in the Highlands is known for its reusable cups, natural products and “go green” motto. However, due to budget changes, it could be forced to take it a step back.
"Monday and Tuesday, when we usually get our pickup, we’ve had things overflowing and people pile things up next to the dumpster,” Hayes-Murray said.
The coffee shop already empties the recycling three times a day, and the big tank out back piles up weekly. In addition to space, Hayes-Murray is worried about the message cutting back on recycling will make.
"I believe we will recycle less, and we will compost less,” environment engineer Sarah Lynn Cunningham said.
Cunningham said she helped start the first drop off recycling center in Louisville nearly 50 years ago. The goal was to show young people recycling is normal. She said if the city slows down the service, it’s saying the environment isn’t important.
Cunningham said changing from every week to bi-weekly will pull people away from recycling and goes beyond saving money.
"We don’t make money collecting trash, we do it because it’s part of a civilized community,” Cunningham said. “If their bin overflows they won’t stomp and make more space, they’ll throw it in the trash.”
Hackett said he expects some challenges to adjusting, but Hayes-Murray doesn’t feel this is a situation they can get used to.
“We have such limited space out back,” Hayes-Murray said. “If things do get piled up if they skip us, then we’re done for the week."
Public works said it will have drop off centers and larger bins to fill the gap during the pickup times. They will sell larger recycling bins for $50.
