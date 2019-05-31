Louisville man accused of firing gun in home; cops find marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police officers said they found a Louisville man in possession of drugs after he fired several rounds in a home.
Tysean Effinger, 19, was arrested Thursday, accused of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to his arrest slip, there was already a warrant out for his arrest for firing several rounds at a home.
Police said when they found Effinger coming out of an apartment, they smelled marijuana from inside. They were then granted a search warrant for the apartment.
His arrest report said when police searched the apartment, they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and guns.
Effinger was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
