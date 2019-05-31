Man accused of killing girlfriend, eating body parts, rejects attorneys’ insanity defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville man accused of carving up his girlfriend and eating parts of her brain, heart and lungs insists he's not insane.
Joseph Oberhansley returned to court Friday morning, charged with mutilating and murdering 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014.
Oberhansley on Friday openly disagreed with his attorneys’ strategy to pursue the insanity defense at his murder trial, scheduled to begin Aug. 19.
According to our partners at the News and Tribune, Oberhansley asked Judge Vicki Carmichael and his lawyers “What is the mental disorder that I’m supposed to have? I don’t like being portrayed in the light that I am. I don’t suffer from any mental illness.”
He later added:
“I’d rather have a regular trial where they could find me not guilty and I could walk away a free man,” and told the court he feels that the insanity defense is no different than admitting guilt.
The judge said she’ll consider his request.
In previous court appearances, Oberhansley insisted on being called “Zeus Brown,” and has repeatedly praised President Trump.
Jurors are being selected from suburban Indianapolis.
Oberhansley could be sentenced to death if he’s convicted.
