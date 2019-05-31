Man in critical condition following shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the California neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Greenwood Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found a man was shot inside of a home.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.